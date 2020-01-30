chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Guest Anchor & Sports: Steven Croner, Berris Karden interviews Chilliwack City Councillor, Chris Kloot: January 30, 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Episode 45 – Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
– Earthquakes rattle the valley
– Fentanyl use doubles in 5 years
– Major retirement in the public school system
And …
You’re going to get a Lyft from our Uber story this Week!
News Director: @Don Lehn
Guest Anchor & Sports: Steven Croner (also TEDxChilliwack 2020 Finalist Speaker!)
Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City!: Berris Karden interviews Chilliwack City Councillor, Chris Kloot
