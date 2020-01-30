BC River Forecast Centre Issues Local High Streamflow Advisory

Fraser Valley – The BC River Forecast Centre issued a Local High Streamflow Advisory which has been reported on social media by Chilliwack Search and Rescue.
With the heavy rain on Wednesday and another shot of a pineapple express rolling in Thursday night and into Friday, local rivers including Fraser, Vedder and Chilliwack, will be saturated.
It is advised that you keep a safe distance from rivers and river banks.
