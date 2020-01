Abbotsford – 41 years is a long time for anyone with just one job. But this man did an exceptional job !

APD Cst Pete Frizzell retired on Thursday after 41 years as a cop. Pete started his career in Abbotsford with the RCMP and after 24 years joined @AbbyPoliceDept. He truly lead by example and was driven to keep our community safe.

In true tradition, Son Kyle now has the torch.