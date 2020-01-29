RCMP Forward Charges After Mounties Tracked Stolen Truck To Chilliwack Lake Road Address

Chilliwack – Two people were arrested and one person is charged after the RCMP tracked a stolen truck to a Chilliwack Lake Road address.

On the evening of January 12, 2020 around 7:15 the Chilliwack RCMP received a call reporting a stolen truck and the unusual actions of an individual outside a business in the 5600-block of Vedder Road. Evidence gathered by the general duty officer attending the complaint identified the vehicle as reported stolen to Langley RCMP and provided the description of a suspect.

The vehicle was quickly sighted and led the officer- supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) to an address in the 51000-block of Chilliwack Lake Road. As police approached, the alleged operator reversed the truck crashing into a police vehicle and narrowly missing the officers and police service dog before speeding away.

Within an hour, the police again located the vehicle abandoned in nearby campground where a police service dog tracked the suspect to a trailer in the 50000-block of O’bryne Road. A 37-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested by police outside of the trailer while a second person was taken into custody inside during the execution of a warrant to search and a confrontation with police.

Gary Wayne Christie, 51, of Maple Ridge is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with intent to resist arrest, assault peace officer with a weapon, mischief under $5000, and wilfully kill, maim, law enforcement animal. Mr. Christie remains in custody pending a court appearance in February.