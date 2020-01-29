UPDATE – District Of Kent Monday Council Meeting – #TB1895 – Council In Period Costume (AUDIO)(VIDEO)

Kent – There are Throw Back Thursdays #TBT, and then there is the throwback to 1895.

One of the Kent 125 celebrations was council having their regular Monday meeting, dressed in 1895 attire. Council dressing in period costumes for a portion of this Council meeting to re-enact decisions made during the first year of Kent’s incorporation.The re-enactment took place during the delegation portion of the regular Council agenda, and the public was invited to stay for the rest of the regular meeting. ( That was not as colourful)

Thanks to Kent 125 organizer John Henry Oliver and Roxanne Watson, of Monday night’s re-enactment of the first council meeting for the District of Kent in 1895. This year the District is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Left to right: Councillor Duane Post, Councillor Kerstin Schwichtenberg, Mayor Sylvia Pranger, Councillor Susan Spaeti, and Councillor Stan Watchorn.

This podcast was produced by John Henry Oliver in association with the Sub-Committee for the District of Kent’s 125th anniversary.

ICYMI: Snippet from 1895 Council Re-Enactment Check out this short clip from last night's re-enactment of Council decisions made during the District's inaugural year of 1895. We had a great time and thank everyone who came out to see the event!

Courtesy John Henry Oliver



www.kentbc.ca/125