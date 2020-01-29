22nd Annual Pacific Agriculture Show -Tradex, January 30 to February 1 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford — Western Canada’s largest agriculture event, The Pacific Agriculture Show, will take place January 30 to February 1, at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford. After a sold-out debut, Cannatech West will return this year and feature B.C.’s leading cannabis experts to talk about hot topics in the industry.

The full schedule of speakers and topics can be found here

“Whether you’re a farmer, work in agriculture, or just looking for a fun event for the family, this year’s show truly has something for everyone,” said Jim Shepard, Founder of the Pacific Agriculture Show. “We try and make each year bigger and better than the next, and this year is no exception. From the petting zoo to the vintage farming museum, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon with the family while also learning more about the important work our local farmers and producers are doing for our province.”

This year the Pacific Agriculture Show will also introduce new seminars, family-friendly activities, and leading speakers.

The Pacific Agriculture Show takes place from January 30 to February 1, 9am to 4pm, at the Tradex Centre: 1190 Cornwall Street, in Abbotsford.