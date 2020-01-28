UFV To Monitor And Respond To Evolving Coronavirus Health Situation

Fraser Valley (Dave Pinton) – UFV continues to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak and evolving health situation in BC and abroad.

Although Vancouver Coastal Health has identified BC’s first case of the virus, the BC Provincial Health Officer states the risk to the BC public remains low. The Public Health Agency of Canada is also reporting the risk to Canadians and Canadian travellers as low.

UFV is committed to the health and wellness of our community. We have convened a group of stakeholders from across the university to monitor, plan, and coordinate actions as new information emerges.

If you are concerned you may have come in contact with the coronavirus, or have ‘flu-like symptoms, you’re encouraged to contact your doctor or local health office.

If you have travelled to Wuhan, China and have developed symptoms of the infection, you should avoid contact with others and contact your doctor.