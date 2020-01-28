Kent Council – January 27 Council Highlights, with a twist ….

Kent- Highlights from the council meeting of January 27, 2020:

Kent 125 Celebrations are Officially Launched

Council officially opened the Kent 125 celebration year by dressing in period attire from 1895 and re-enacted business decisions from the municipality’s first incorporated year.

The first ever meeting of the District of Kent Council was held on January 28, 1895 in the School House to swear in Mister A. St. George Hammersley as the Reeve (today known as Mayor) and the following misters as Aldermen (now called Councillors): John Burkitt, James Duncan, John McRae and Michael Murphy.

Courtesy District of Kent

Activities are planned throughout the year and Council announced a few upcoming events:

Old Fashioned Family Game Night at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre on January 29. From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm families can play games from marbles and jacks, to connect four and pick up sticks.

Heritage Speaker Series at the Agassiz Harrison Museum on February 19 at 6:30 pm. Spend an evening learning about the history and culture of the CP Rail and the Agassiz Train Station. Admission is $5.

Step It Up Fitness Challenge is running now through February 28. It is the battle of the generations: Gen X, Gen Y, Gen Z, Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation are all competing for the most steps. Prizes up for grabs include a nights stay a the Fraser River Fishing Lodge, an evening a the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel, Sasquatch Pub gift certificate and activity passes to the CRCC. Sign up anytime before February 28.

Stay up to date by following the Agassiz Homecoming Celebration and Kent 125 Celebration pages on Facebook, or visit our website at www.kentbc.ca/125

It Takes a Village Dinner Program

Agassiz Harrison Community Services and Family Parenting Place will be providing free dinner for families in need, with at least one child under the age of six, at the Friendship House on Monday evenings. The Friendship House is located at 7272 Morrow Road and drop-in dinner is from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Come enjoy a healthy meal and share the fun of playtime, no registration required.

Updated ALR Exclusion Application for Teacup Properties

The updated exclusion proposal includes an increased amount of land (40.8 hectares) to be included in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), a monetary contribution of approximately $3 million that could be used towards social amenities such as research development in agriculture, proposed indoor pool facility, improvements to parks, trails and the downtown core.

A public consultation process is planned including an interactive public meeting currently scheduled for March 10, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Information will be available on the District’s website as it becomes available, the public is encouraged to check back regularly. Specific questions may be directed to planning@kentbc.ca

Geo Tour Will Need Support from Local Businesses

Council authorized staff to contact local businesses to garner interest in sponsoring a Geo Tour as part of Local Government Awareness Week and in conjunction with Kent 125 Celebration activities this May. In order to use the sanctioned term ‘Geo Tour’ and have the excursion advertised on Geocaching.com, Council approved up to $3,000 USD towards establishing the Geo Tour with the hopes that local businesses will take part in the sponsorship opportunities to help off-set the costs. The Geo Tour would be points-based, meaning participants receive points according to their contributions to the local economy (i.e.: submitting receipts from local businesses to earn points towards a prize).

Local businesses will be asked to help match up to 50% and will include promotion in the Geo Tour.

Recognition for Local Ladies Auxiliary Volunteer

Council unanimously supported administering a certificate of Appreciation of Service to Ms. Molly Sand for her 60 years of service with the Ladies Auxiliary (LA). Ms. Sand was a LA member in Agassiz until its closure and members were transferred to Chilliwack. Ms. Sand has provided countless hours for the Agassiz community including Memorial Teas, parades, the Agassiz Fall Fair and many other events. Council is grateful to Ms. Sand for all her years of dedication to our community!