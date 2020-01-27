First Degree Murder Charges Laid in Surrey Homicide – Surrey Victim is Brother Of 2019 Chilliwack Murder Victim

Surrey/Chilliwack – JANUARY 27 2020 UPDATE – IHIT was released information on charges relating to the murder of a 30 year old Surrey male, Andrew Baldwin.

On January 24, 2020, Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested by IHIT and later charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service with first degree murder for Andrew Baldwin’s death. Both accused men will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on January 27, 2020.

“There was a great deal of coordinated effort by our investigators and many partners this past weekend that has resulted in charge approval,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “IHIT is greatly appreciative of the support and assistance received from the many units that were involved in reaching this positive outcome.”

No further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.

Baldwin’s brother, 27 year old Keith Baldwin was murdered in a Chilliwack parking lot in October 2019.

Charges laid in Andrew Baldwin murder case – We are pleased to announce that Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi have been arrested and charged with 1st degree murder for the Nov11, 2019 homicide of Andrew Baldwin in #SurreyBC. Andrew Baldwin pictured. pic.twitter.com/UofqafRWup — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 27, 2020

NOVEMBER 14, 2019 ORIGINAL STORY – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to assist its ongoing investigation into the murder of a 30-year-old man.

On November 11, Surrey RCMP received a call for assistance from a home in the 10700-block of 124 Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Andrew Baldwin unresponsive with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. IHIT has ruled out shooting but won’t say how he died.

The Integrated Police Dog Services was brought in to conduct a search for the suspect, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with reflective material around the bottom of the pant leg. He was last seen northbound on 124 Street from the scene. Mr. Baldwin’s death was deemed a homicide and IHIT was then called in to take conduct of the investigation.

IHIT is working closely with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather further evidence.

The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators are working to determine a motive.

“We urge anyone with details of Andrew Baldwin’s activities before his unfortunate death, to come forward and speak to investigators,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We also urge any witnesses and drivers with dash cam video who were in the area of Old Yale and Scott Road to contact us, so we can ultimately determine those responsible.”

FVN has leanred that Andrew Baldwin is the brother of 27 year old Keith Baldwin. He was murdered in a Chilliwack parking lot in October.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca