Petition To Place Pick-A-Part Pink Car At A Roundabout

Chilliwack – By now, it’s common knowledge from anyone who has bruised knuckles from salvaging parts at Pick-A-Part in Chilliwack knows, the Industrial Way location in Chillliwack is fading off to a memory.

Well, not quite.

Michael Thibodeau started a Facebook petition to see if the infamous pink car, that was on top of the company office, could be placed in a Chilliwack roundabout. That petition can be found here. He gives credit to his girlfriend Courtney Longstaff , who came up with the idea.

Of course, Council would have to approve of such an “art” piece, but hey, if metal flowers and old farm equipment can make it, there is a chance.

Thibodeau and Cody Chance said on Facebook that: It’s not sold and John laughed when I told him about the petition. Said nobody would want it. Would just need a new paint job.

From change.org:

With pick-a-part closing!

Maybe we should have the iconic Pick-A-Part pink car put in the middle of the new Lickman roundabout.

This town is full of history and this car has been a landmark for decades, our town is full of car enthusiast, car lovers and just people wanting to keep its Historical icons while moving forward to the new city.

I believe there is already power in the middle of the roundabout, we could place the car on a pedestal with led lights, wouldn’t be nearly as expensive as one might think. We have the talent and power to get this done.

Credit deserved for this idea is to my beautiful loving girlfriend courtney Longstaff.