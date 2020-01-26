District Of Kent Monday Council Meeting – #TB1895 – Council In Period Costume

Kent – There are Throw Back Thursdays #TBT, and then there is the throwback to 1895.

One of the Kent 125 celebrations is council having their regular Monday meeting, dressed in 1895 attire. Council will be dressing in period costumes for a portion of this Council meeting to re-enact decisions made during the first year of Kent’s incorporation.The re-enactment will take place during the delegation portion of the regular Council agenda, and the public is invited to stay for the rest of the regular meeting.

We are expecting a few good laughs and plenty of pictures and video.

Hint hint.

www.kentbc.ca/125