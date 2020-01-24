Karen Nelson – Superintendent of Schools For Fraser-Cascade, To Retire

Kent – She sent in her letter of retirement in December 2019 but it came to light this past week at the Fraser Cascade School Board meeting.

Long time Superintendent of Schools For Fraser-Cascade, Dr. Karen Nelson is retiring this August.

She jokingly told FVN that while she loved working with the media and in particular, FVN and chillTV, she WONT miss the 5AM early morning phone calls to all media, when it came to snow day cancellations.

Dr. Nelson shared her letter to the board with FVN and chillTV.

I have served the Fraser-Cascade School District for a total of 29years, and in the capacity of superintendent for the last 11years.

It has indeed been an honor and a pleasure to work in School District No. 78 (Fraser-Cascade). I want to thank the Board of Education for your commitment to working in partnership with me to support my growth and professionalism in each of the roles I have fulfilled, particularly in the role of superintendent.

Dr. Nelson also told FVN’s Don Lehn, that she can now spend more time with her hubby, something that was hard to do over the past 11 years as the job always took up a lot of time. “I am so happy he put up with me”.