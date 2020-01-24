Finalists For 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards Announced – Gala February 21 In Vancouver

Vancouver – The finalists of the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards have been officially announced!



The Top 5’s represent small businesses from across British Columbia, including a tiny home manufacturer in Vernon, a clean cosmetics company in Salmon Arm, and a famous cat-focused cafe in Vancouver. This year’s nominations show the breadth and innovation of the BC small business community, which is poised to flourish in the coming years.



For the final step in the Small Business BC Awards’ judging process, all finalists will pitch their business to a panel of business experts during the week of February 3rd – 6th.



The winners of each category will be announced at the Small Business BC Awards Gala, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 21, 2020.

Did your favourite business make the list? Click Here.