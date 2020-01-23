Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors – Pub Fundraiser Night – March 7

Chilliwack – You are invited to the Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors Pub Night Fundraiser!

On Saturday, March 7, Dinner will be served at 6PM at Duke’s Country Pub – 41582 Yale Rd, Chilliwack

Tickets: $15 per person includes a roast beef dinner buffet with 50/50 tickets and a Silent Auctio.

This event is open to the public (volunteers, clients, friends, family, etc …anyone over the age of 19+!)

Proceeds from this event go to helping seniors in the Chilliwack community through CSPC! Tickets can be purchased through the office by responding to this email or by calling 604-793-7204. The office is open Monday thru Friday, 9a-1p to drop by and purchase tickets!