RCMP Need Help From You (And Technology) To Solve A 47 Year Mystery John Doe In Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Modern technology and 21st Century sleuthing.

Chilliwack RCMP need your help to identify the remains of a person found 47 years ago.

In September 1972, Chilliwack RCMP received a report that the body of a man had been located on a sandbar in the Fraser River near McSween Road. After completing a thorough investigation officers did not find evidence to support an act of criminality or the identity of the recovered remains. The case went cold.

Then, in January 2020, during a unique partnership between the RCMP and New York Academy of Art the faces of 15 Canadian unidentified human remains were reconstructed by students as part of a forensic sculpture workshop which included the man located in Chilliwack.

Description:

· Male aged 18-35 years.

· Hair: Brown.

· Eyes: Brown.

· Well looked after teeth.

“Chilliwack RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance identifying the person depicted in the image,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “We are hoping to put a name to a face and provide an answer to a family after 47 years of missing a loved one.”

Courtesy RCMP

To view the reconstructed images of the 15 unidentified Canadians click onto ‘Do you know who they are?’

Anyone who believes they can provide information to identify this person is urged to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on Twitter @UFVRD_RCMP