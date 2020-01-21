Province Wants Your Input Into Trails Strategy – Includes FVRD

The Province and its partners are leading a review to ensure B.C.’s trails remain sustainable for people’s outdoor enjoyment.

In 2019, the Provincial Trails Advisory Body, co-chaired by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.) and the Outdoor Recreation Council, began a process to complete a formal review of the trails strategy for B.C. The intent of the review is to ensure the continued relevance and importance of the trail strategy to First Nations, recreationists, communities, tourism proponents and the province as a whole.

This work includes:

engaging with key stakeholders from across the outdoor recreation sector and government;

gathering information and feedback from a variety of trail users and land managers throughout the province;

researching literature on the importance and value of trails;

identifying trends in trail usage including challenges and opportunities; and

determining the status of implementation of the trails strategy’s 22 action items.

British Columbians are invited to provide their opinions and ideas about a provincial trails strategy by participating in the engagement process online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/trails-strategy-review/

Feedback will be accepted until Feb. 28.

BC has about 30,000 kilometres of formally recognized and managed trails.

Trails are mostly maintained by volunteers. B.C. has over 500 agreements with volunteer groups for site and trail maintenance.



To read about the provincial trails strategy for B.C., visit: http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/documents/Trail-Strategy-for-BC_V6_Nov2012.pdf

To learn about the Provincial Trails Advisory Body and its members, visit: https://orcbc.ca/provincial-trails-advisory-body/