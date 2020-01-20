Vancouver Motorcycle Show – Tradex – January 24 to 26 – WIN TICKETS!

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – The Vancouver Motorcycle Show is bringing the best and newest motorcycles, scooters, ATV’s and side-by-sides to Tradex in Abbotsford January 24-26. Powersports fans from across BC and the Pacific Northwest have long considered the Vancouver Motorcycle Show to be a can’t-miss event thanks to its reputation of showcasing the industry’s best vehicles, accessories, technology and expertise.

As in past years, FVN has family passes to give away at random. Comment on the web story at the bottom of this page and staff will draw (at random) the winners.

Back again this year to thrill, excite and amaze crowds are the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team. This team of riders have brought their spectacular shows to crowds all over the world since 1938 and have been featured on popular network shows like America’s Got Talent, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and Real People. Now into their eighth decade of performances, these feature riders are sure to be a highlight of the Vancouver Motorcycle Show.

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $11 for Youth.

Pay parking in effect at Tradex.

Website information is here.