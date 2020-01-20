Registration Open For Chilliwack School District Integrated Arts and Technology School – Starting In September 2020 For Grades 6 – 8

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District now offers an Integrated Arts and Technology opportunity at AD Rundle (ADR) Middle School beginning September 2020 for students in grades 6 – 8.



An integrated arts and technology approach encourages curiosity, open-mindedness, and a willingness to think “outside the box” within an interdisciplinary, collaborative learning environment.



This cohort precedes the opening of the new Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary School (to open September 2021, next door at the old UFV Downtown campus, which will be renovated). Students enrolled in the ADR Cohort will have the opportunity to transition directly to the new Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary School in grade 9.



Registration is now open and will close on March 31st.

Visit https://sd33.bc.ca/integrated-arts-and-technology-k-12-program to register and for further information.