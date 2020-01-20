Preview Of Monday Harrison Council Meeting – Financial Plan, 55+ Games, Dragon Boat Races

Harrison – The Regular Harrison Council Meeting is Monday evening at 7:00 pm in Council Chambers.

Some noteworthy agenda items:

Correspondence from the Mayor of Abbotsford requesting a letter of confirmation and support for our Village to facilitate dragon boat races during the 55+ Games which will be hosted by the City of Abbotsford Aug. 23 – 27, 2022.

A recommendation from staff that a resolution be forwarded to the Lower Mainland Local Government Association regarding Provincial Responsibility for Emergency Mitigation & Preparedness requiring disaster mitigation on Crown Land be undertaken where such events could negatively effect adjacent communities.

Recommendation to Council to authorize an expenditure of up to $20,000.00 to upgrade our Village website and to set up a reserve fund in our Five Year Financial Plan for maintenance of the new website.

Report from our Planning Consultant on an application for a variance for a property on Pine Avenue.

Report from our Planning Consultant on upcoming changes to Provincial Legislation regarding the BC Building Code and the Riparian Areas Protection Regulation noting the possible impact on Village development services.

Recommendation from our Corporate Officer that the new Park Regulation Bylaw be given first, second and third readings. This revised Bylaw addresses the restrictions on BBQs to designated areas and sun shade sizes on our beach areas.

Recommendation from our Community Services Coordinator to give first, second and third readings on a new Bylaw restricting Single Use Plastic Items.

Further information and full staff reports are available on the Village website, here.