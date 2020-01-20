Chilliwack School District Seeking Feedback On Proposed 2020/2021 School Calendar

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District wants your feedback on the Proposed 2020/2021 School Calendar.
The deadline for your comments is February 17.
Here is the link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QFSW5L8
