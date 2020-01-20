Chilliwack Healthier Community – Motivational Interviewing for Financial Empowerment – Wednesday January 29

Chilliwack – Registration is now open for the upcoming training – Motivational Interviewing for Financial Empowerment, Building on the Primer



For this three-hour training session the cost is $25 per person, plus $2.54 in online payment administration fees.



Click here to register.

Motivational Interviewing for Financial Empowerment

Building on the Primer

Wednesday January 29

This is a half-day training for anyone who works with people trying to make positive changes in their financial habits. You may have trained in Motivational Interviewing (MI) before, either long ago, or just recently. Or you may never have heard of MI. In all cases, this training has been created to help you help others achieve more financial security.



What you will learn: Practical Skills and Foundational Approaches you can use right away to help draw out of your clients their own reasons for change, help build their readiness to change and help them strengthen their commitment to change. These skills are useful to help your clients with any kind of change, and so what you learn here will have wide application. However, this training will use Financial Empowerment as it’s central theme.



What is MI? A goal-oriented, client-centered communication style to elicit behaviour change by helping clients explore and resolve ambivalence. There is a huge body of evidence to support its use!



Additionally, you will be offered the opportunity to practice your skills in small groups, with trained coaches, after the training.

