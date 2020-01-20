Chilliwack Council Expected To Buy New Fire Trucks For Fleet

Chilliwack – At Tuesday’s council meeting, Chilliwack Councilors are expected to shell out the money for some big ticket items that are needed for the City.

Recommendation that Council approve the purchase of one Single Axle 4X4 Flat Deck Truck for $254,320.

Recommendation that Council approve the purchase of two Fire Rescue/Pumper Trucks from Commercial Truck Equipment, in the amount of $1,699,562.