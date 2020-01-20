Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Excellence Awards Winners

Chilliwack – This past Saturday at Heritage Park, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce held its 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards.
Business of the Year
Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP
- Southern Irrigation
New Business of the Year
Sponsored by KPMG
- Cream of the Crop Childcare
Not-For-Profit of the Year
Sponsored by Elements Casino Chilliwack
- Chilliwack Hospice Society
Stan Rogers Legacy Award
Sponsored by Legacy Pacific Group of Companies
- Luke Zacharias
