Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Excellence Awards Winners

TOPICS:
Courtesy Kevin Plastow

Posted By: Don Lehn January 20, 2020

Chilliwack – This past Saturday at Heritage Park, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce held its 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards.

Business of the Year

Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP

  • Southern Irrigation

New Business of the Year

Sponsored by KPMG

  • Cream of the Crop Childcare

Not-For-Profit of the Year

Sponsored by Elements Casino Chilliwack

  • Chilliwack Hospice Society

Stan Rogers Legacy Award

Sponsored by Legacy Pacific Group of Companies

  • Luke Zacharias

The complete list can be found here.

Courtesy Kevin Plastow
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Excellence Awards Winners"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.