Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Excellence Awards Winners

Chilliwack – This past Saturday at Heritage Park, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce held its 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards.

Business of the Year

Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP

Southern Irrigation

New Business of the Year

Sponsored by KPMG

Cream of the Crop Childcare

Not-For-Profit of the Year

Sponsored by Elements Casino Chilliwack

Chilliwack Hospice Society

Stan Rogers Legacy Award

Sponsored by Legacy Pacific Group of Companies

Luke Zacharias

The complete list can be found here.