As The Melt Comes, Clean Street Catch Basins To Prevent Flooding

Fraser Valley – Rain and above zero temperatures are expected this weekend. Coupled with the pending snow melt, Crew with the District of Kent ( and other jurisdictions) are planning ahead and clearing drains and catch basins to help with the runoff.

Residents are asked that if they are able to, help crews by clearing catch basins of snow and ice in your neighbourhood. Clearing the drains will help prevent localized flooding or pooling of water on properties when the snow and slush begin to melt.

Courtesy District of Kent