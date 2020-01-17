5 AM Friday, Great Melt Coming – Brings More Snow, Freezing Rain Before Melt Down

Fraser Valley – The snow will change to slush by the weekend, but first, the changeover to warmer weather will bring the risk of more snow and freezing rain before the slush and rain. Temperature by Sunday will hit between 6 and 9 degrees.

Temperatures will rise to Plus 1 with the threat of Freezing Rain and a possible 5cm of snow which will becomes rain.

Roger Pannett of Environment Canada told FVN that as of Thursday evening:

Snow heavy at times from 14.45 to 17.15. :- 9.2 cm.

Presently 31 cm on the ground.

Day 4 with sub zero temperatures.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.