Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Wants Feedback on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Legislation

Fraser Valley – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is encouraging feedback as the federal government holds consultations regarding amendments to Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) regulations.

On September 11, 2019, the Superior Court of Québec found that it was unconstitutional to limit access to medical assistance in dying (MAID) to people nearing the end of life. The Court’s ruling will come into effect on March 11, 2020, unless an extension is granted by the Court.

While this ruling only applies in the province of Québec, during the election campaign, Justin Trudeau announced that a re-elected Liberal government would expand federal legislation to bring it in line with the court ruling.

The federal government has launched online public consultations regarding MAID regulations which will be open until January 27, 2020.

“When medical assistance in dying was debated in the House of Commons in 2016, many constituents reached out to my office to voice their opinions on the matter,” stated MP Strahl. “This issue is close to the heart of a lot of people in our community. Given the brief consultation window, I don’t want people to miss this opportunity to have their voices heard.”

Those who wish to provide their feedback, can do so through the online public consultations here: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cons/ad-am/index.html

The online public consultations will be closed on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (PST).