Chilliwack Gender Support Network‎ – Gender Revolution – Documentary Screening – Wednesday March 4

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Gender Care Committee is hosting a public documentary screening of the National Geographic documentary Gender Revolution on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Hub International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Center.
This 90 minute ground-breaking documentary explores gender identity in the context of history, science and society in ways never published before.
The screening will be followed by a Q & A panel discussion.
Admission is FREE.
