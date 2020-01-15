One Spree, Two Suspects, 16 Robberies, Vancouver , Langley, Abbotsfordm Chilliwack etc etc

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Two men have been arrested following multiple armed robberies in multiple communities around the Lower Mainland from December through January.

Police had the suspects under surveillance and took them into custody in Abbotsford late Saturday night as they allegedly committed their 16th robbery.

On December 9, 2019, the first of several armed robberies took place in Vancouver and occurred at an average rate of four robberies a week in Langley (3), Abbotsford (6), Maple Ridge (2), Surrey (2), Chilliwack (2) and Vancouver (1) until the suspects were arrested January 11, 2020.

It soon became evident to investigators from several RCMP detachments and municipal police agencies that their communities were experiencing similar robberies by suspects who had similar descriptions and displayed similar methods.

The offences allegedly involved two masked men with firearms, one which appeared to be a long gun and the other a handgun. The robberies occurred at liquor stores, gas stations, convenience stores and financial institutions.

This investigation is an example of how multiple police agencies shared information and provided resources to identify two dangerous suspects and ultimately arrest them, says Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

The Langley RCMP coordinated the response that involved full partnerships from the Abbotsford Police Department, Ridge Meadows RCMP, Chilliwack RCMP, Surrey RCMP, Vancouver Police Department, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Service which assisted in the suspect’s arrest.