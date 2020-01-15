Off Road Vehicle Trail and Safety Program Funding Available

Victoria – Outdoor groups interested in funding opportunities to improve off-road riding conditions and safety can once again apply to the Off-road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund.

The funding is intended to improve the sustainability and quality of outdoor motorized vehicle opportunities for B.C. residents and visitors.

The total available funding in 2020 is $200,000, with 25% of the money set aside for safety promotion and 75% marked for construction and maintenance.

Requests for funding from $1,000 to $20,000 will be considered. To apply, visit: gov.bc.ca/ORVFund

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2020. Successful applicants will be notified about a month after the application period closes.

Applications will be accepted by any legal entity in the province, except for individuals. This includes:

First Nations;

local governments, such as municipalities and regional districts;

ORV organizations, including those representing quads, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motorbikes and side-by-sides;

non-profit societies; and

businesses.

Submissions will be adjudicated by provincial recreation staff, with input from provincial-level ORV representatives.

This is the third year for the funding program. Future planned yearly disbursements will be between $100,000 and $250,000 per year, depending on the growth of the fund.

Created in 2017, the ORV Trail Fund was established as a part of the Off-Road Vehicle Act and regulations. The act requires registration of all off-road vehicles within British Columbia. A portion of the registration fees collected by ICBC are redirected to the ORV Trail Fund.

About 10,000 kilometres of ORV trails are managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch, in partnership with community-based ORV groups around the province.

B.C. has significant ORV riding opportunities, including approximately 750,000 kilometres of resource roads and managed riding areas.

To find a recreation site or trail nearby, visit: sitesandtrailsbc.ca