Agassiz – Gravity Film Production will be preparing and shooting a scene for a TV series (Twilight Zone for CBS All Access) along Pioneer Avenue Friday, January 17.
UPDATE: Due to weather conditions, the filming on Pioneer Avenue has been rescheduled to FRIDAY, JANUARY 17. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.
The following public parking lots off Cheam Avenue will be available during filming:
- Aberdeen
- Shoppers Drug Mart/Lordco
- A portion of the Agassiz Elementary and Senior Secondary
- Parking lot next to Dragon Fried Rice
- Parking down East Pioneer Avenue, except for the District’s parking lot next to the Post Office.
No Parking notices have already been placed along Pioneer Avenue. Please note that bus stop locations have been temporarily moved to Cheam Avenue.
From Creative BC
|Local Production Company: Gravity Productions Inc.
|Executive Producer: Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan
|Producer: Grace Gilroy
|Director: Mathias Herndl, Jen McGowan
|Production Manager: Casey Nelson-Zutter
|Production Coordinator: Nick Vecchio
|Location Manager: Jendrek Kowalski, Scott Walden
|Assistant Location Manager: Charlotte Daniel, Kris Kadzielski, Andrzej Dec-Williams, Michael Garvey
|BG Casting: Sandra Couldwell
Be the first to comment on "CBS Filming “Twilight Zone” In Agassiz, January 17"