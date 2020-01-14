RCMP Arrest Three In January Drug Sweep

Chilliwack – Three people were arrested during an RCMP investigation of a residence suspected to be involved in the drug trade.

An investigation of suspicious activity surrounding a residence in the 9700-block of Young Road initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Property Section (CRU) in early January 2020 linked a 35-year-old man and the alleged sale of illegal drugs.

Evidence gathered by police led to the arrest of the suspect and a second person on of January 8, 2020 in the 9500-block of Williams Street. RCMP officers seized approximately 30 baggies containing what police believe to be crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, together with scales, a cell phone, and cash during the arrests.

The same evening CRU supported by Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section, Priority Target Team, and general duty officers executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrant of the dwelling. Property linked to thefts reported to police was seized and a 19-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested on an unrelated event.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.