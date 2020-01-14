Kent Council – January 13 Council Highlights – Snow and Ice Removal, Kent 125 Celebrations

Kent/Agassiz – From the meeting of January 13, 2020:

Snow and Ice Control

Residents are encouraged to check out www.kentbc.ca/snowcontrol for information about the District’s snow and ice control policy and snow clearing app, depicting priority route. Other helpful information available on the webpage includes the Snow Angels Program and the District’s Snow and Ice Control Plan.

Community responsibilities and tips include:

Clear snow and ice from sidewalks surrounding property by 12:00 noon the day following the accumulation.

Park vehicles in driveways to allow District snow plows to properly maintain roads.

Avoid placing cleared snow or ice on any roadway, sidewalk or boulevard; pile snow on your property.

If you must place snow on the roadway, place it to the right (when facing the roadway) so plows will not re-plow snow back into your driveway.

Reduce flooding problems by clearing snow and debris away from drainage catch basins.

Be a good neighbour and help seniors and those with limited mobility to clear their driveway or sidewalk.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Municipal Hall at 604-796-2235 or info@kentbc.ca.

1895 Council Re-Enactment

To officially launch the 125 anniversary celebration of the District of Kent, Council will be dressing in period attire during the next regular public meeting to re-enact business from the inaugural incorporation year of 1895.

The public is encouraged to attend the event on Monday, January 27 at 7:00 pm in Council Chambers. The re-enactment will occur during the delegation portion of the agenda, and the public is welcome to stay for the remainder of the regular meeting.

Visit our webpage at www.kentbc.ca/125 for information about upcoming events.

Farmers and Artisans Invited to Agassiz Slow Cycle Tour

The Agassiz Slow Cycle Tour will be on Saturday, July 18 this year. With an event that regularly draws over 500 participants, the organization is seeking interested farmers and local artisans to register as a stop to showcase their wares and produce. Tourism Harrison provides a shopping shuttle service, so that purchases can be collected from farms and brought back to the registration area for pick up.

If you are interested in having your farm or artisan business featured on the tour, please contact Tourism Harrison at 604-796-5581.

Free Family Game Night at the CRCC

The Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (CRCC) has teamed up with the Agassiz Harrison Museum and Agassiz Branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library to host a free Family Game Night in the CRCC gym on Wednesday, January 29 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There will be a variety of board and card games, giant life-size games and vintage classics to be taught to the younger generations. Call 604-796-8891 for more information.

Agassiz Community Gardens Puts Down Roots

The Agassiz Community Garden Society has found a new home. Council authorized the signing of a five year Licence of Occupation Agreement with BC Hydro at the property of 7595 Morrow Road. The Community Garden Society has been looking for a new location since 2018 when their former location was sold.