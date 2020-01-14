Abbotsford Police Capture Well Known Criminal – Zoltan (Meischl) Losier

Abbotsford – UPDATE JANUARY 14, 2020 – Abbotsford Police say that they have captured Zoltan (Meischl) Losier. The 28 year old was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault, counterfeiting and possession of a weapon.

He had been on the run for about a month.

ARRESTED- ZOLTAN (MEISCHL) LOSIER

LOSIER was taken into police custody last night at 8:30 pm after a brief foot chase with patrol officers in the 32600 blk of Peardonville Road. LOSIER had two outstanding warrants and will appear in court today. pic.twitter.com/xEion5v2oN — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 14, 2020

DECEMBER 12, 2019 ORIGINAL STORY – APD is searching for Zoltan (Meischl) Losier.

He is described as 5’11”, 220 lbs, 28 years old, short dark hair, blue eyes.

WARNING – Do not approach: CALL 9-1-1 . He has an extensive record and a number of arrest warrants.