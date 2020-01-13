6:20 AM Monday UPDATE – Snow Closures For Monday January 13, 2020

Fraser Valley (with files from Star FM) – As expected, the winter weather has caused closures.
Abbotsford School District
Unity Christian School:
L’Ecole Laverendrie French School:
Seabird Island Community School: CLOSED
St’ailes School: CLOSED (Early Childhood Program, Daycare and Preschool also CLOSED)
St. Mary’s School: CLOSED
Cascade Christian: CLOSED
Chilliwack Landing Pre-School:
Rosedale Childcare Centre:
Untity Christian:
MSA Society Day programs:
Chilliwack And Abbotsford Handy Dart Services:
Chilliwack Community Services Programs:
Highroad Academy: CLOSED
St. John Brebeuf: CLOSED
