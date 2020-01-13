6:20 AM Monday UPDATE – Snow Closures For Monday January 13, 2020

Posted By: Don Lehn January 13, 2020

Fraser Valley (with files from Star FM) – As expected, the winter weather has caused closures.

Abbotsford School District

Unity Christian School:

L’Ecole Laverendrie French School:

Seabird Island Community School: CLOSED

St’ailes School: CLOSED (Early Childhood Program, Daycare and Preschool also CLOSED)

St. Mary’s School: CLOSED

Cascade Christian: CLOSED

Chilliwack Landing Pre-School:

Rosedale Childcare Centre:

Untity Christian:

MSA Society Day programs:

Chilliwack And Abbotsford Handy Dart Services:

Chilliwack Community Services Programs:

Highroad Academy: CLOSED

St. John Brebeuf: CLOSED

