Over 27cms Of Snow In This Storm

Fraser Valley – Roger Pannett with Environment Canada says that Sunday evening an additional 7.0 cm occurred with blowing & drifting snow.

That on top of the 20cms as of 3:45PM Sunday.

Storm total 27. 2 cm.

As of 8 AM Monday, temperatures at -11C, plus wind chill. Extremely icy conditions!

-11.0C is 9.2C below normal and the coldest Chilliwack temperature in 8 years.

(Previous coldest temperature was -14C on January 18th, 2012. The record low for January 13th was -20.6C plus wind chill in 1911.)