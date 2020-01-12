Wide Scale Search For Missing Firefighter Neil Smith

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – RCMP and BC Professional Fire Fighters are putting out the word about a retired Metro Vancouver firefighter Captain Neil Smith who is missing.

Neil drove away from his home in Langley on Friday, January 10 @ 2:00 PM. He has not made contact with any family members since that time. This is very out of character for Neil. The RCMP and local police have been notified and currently searching for Neil.

The family is asking for assistance in locating Neil by making you aware of his appearance as well as his vehicle description. Neil likes to stop at parks and beautiful places. This is why the Fraser Valley is now part of this search grid.

The family asks that you do not contact them directly at this time. If you happen to see him or a vehicle matching the description, please contact the RCMP.

2016 Ford F 150 truck, charcoal grey with canopy. Plate # KG 2406