Sunday 7PM – Highway 1 Closed Between Chilliwack And Hope – Mission Not Much Better

Fraser Valley – To no one’s surprise, as of 7PM, Highway 1 between Hope and Chilliwack was shut down due to the weather conditions.

Major crashes and accidents strewn the highway. Marlene Harris told FVN, I was white knuckling it all the way from Hope.

Roy Hafeli told FVN : Son is on the road. Driving from Agassiz to Pitt Meadows. Slick up Woodside but the rest to Mission was in 2wd. Visibility is low with blowing snow. In Mission at the moment, worst part so far is the corner of Hwy 7 and 11.

West side of Hope sent to me by a friend who just came through. Estimates at least 20+ cars. STAY HOME!

#BCHwy1 – Closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions between #Chilliwack and #HopeBC. Avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. Major delays and congestion within the corridor. Exercise caution and watch for emergency vehicles and crews. #FraserValley #BCStorm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

On the highway west of Hope. Moving nowhere. Just before the Hope scales. 50 m too far past the exit to turn back to Hope. Think we will be sleeping in the car. pic.twitter.com/O7htpL9Aib — ChristieTotten (@ChristieTotten) January 13, 2020

DriveBC Cam at Evans Road at 5PM

