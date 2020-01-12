Sunday 7PM – Highway 1 Closed Between Chilliwack And Hope – Mission Not Much Better

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn January 12, 2020

Fraser Valley – To no one’s surprise, as of 7PM, Highway 1 between Hope and Chilliwack was shut down due to the weather conditions.

Major crashes and accidents strewn the highway. Marlene Harris told FVN, I was white knuckling it all the way from Hope.

Roy Hafeli told FVN : Son is on the road. Driving from Agassiz to Pitt Meadows. Slick up Woodside but the rest to Mission was in 2wd. Visibility is low with blowing snow. In Mission at the moment, worst part so far is the corner of Hwy 7 and 11.

From Donna Reimann‎ to Mission BC & Neighbours

West side of Hope sent to me by a friend who just came through. Estimates at least 20+ cars. STAY HOME!

Image may contain: car and outdoor

DriveBC Cam at Evans Road at 5PM

Image may contain: cloud and sky

In Mission:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sunday 7PM – Highway 1 Closed Between Chilliwack And Hope – Mission Not Much Better"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.