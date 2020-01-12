Pints for Polio with the Rotary Club of Chilliwack – Saturday February 1

Chilliwack – Did you know that when rotary started, it was as a movement to find a cure for Polio !

Join the Rotary Club of Chilliwack as they have a little fun, and raise a lot of money to fight polio.



A huge thank you to MolsonCoors and Jim’s Pizza. Because of their generosity, every dollar you spend at the event will go directly to fighting polio, THEN every dollar raised will be tripled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



Let’s eradicate polio, one pint at a time!



Tickets are just $25 and include your choice of a beverage or slice of pizza.

Saturday February 1 from 5-9PM at the new Molson Brewery.

*****PLEASE NOTE******

As per MolsonCoors protocol, ALL tickets must state the proper NAMES and EMAILS of each individual attendee. There is a security gate, and all attendees MUST be on the guest list, or they will be turned away. This is a working brewery/factory and an absolute rule.

If you are ordering tickets for friends, please make sure you fill their info out fully.