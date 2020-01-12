MCC Attempting To Collect 6,500 Comforters During The Great Winter Warm-up – Saturday January 18

Abbotsford/Winnipeg – In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is attempting to collect a record-breaking 6,500 comforters in one day.

With the Arctic Blast settling in, the timing is not lost on anyone.

On Saturday January 18, volunteers, supporters, and staff across Canada and the U.S. will sew and collect comforters during The Great Winter Warm-up.

Last year, more than 53,000 comforters were shipped by MCC to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Malawi, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Serbia, Syria and Ukraine as well as throughout Canada and the United States.

Across the Fraser Valley, groups meet on a regular basis to create these treasured comforters, touching many people’s lives.

The Great Winter Warm-up will take place in Abbotsford on January 18th at Ross Road Community Church (3160 Ross Rd, Abbotsford).

Join them between 10 am and 2 pm, as they collect and create comforters. Whether you’re a seasoned sewer or new to the world of comforter making, you’re invited to be a part of MCC history.

For more information on how to get involved, visit https://mccbc.ca/events.