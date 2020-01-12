Chilliwack School Board To Address Continuing Education At Ford Mountain Correctional Centre

Chilliwack – On Tuesday, January 14 with the Chilliwack School Board meeting, trustees will review an update on the Continuing Education Program at Ford Mountain Correctional Centre.

Ford Mountain is a Provincial Corrections facility.

Continuing Education Teacher Doug Fraser will go over the Adult Dogwood Graduation Program that is currently being offered as a Continuing Education class during the day at Ford Mountain Correctional Centre (FMCC), a medium security protective custody facility managed by BC Corrections.

This specially designed program meets the needs of adult learners requiring a Grade 12 Adult Dogwood Diploma through self-paced day classes held four days a week.

From the Agenda (which can be found here):

Priority – Strengthening meaningful relationships within and across schools, district and community to support success for students. (Community & Culture) GoalTo foster, develop and enhance quality partnerships to improve student experiences and learning outcomes.

Strategy – Develop a Framework forSupporting Youth and Adults That Have Not Received Their Dogwood Diploma

Continue to review partnership with the Ford Mountain Correctional Facility to ensure the continuing education program funded by the district provides opportunities for adults to obtain their adult dogwood diplomas.