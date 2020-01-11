Abbotsford Celebrates 25 Years As A City

Abbotsford – Matsqui and Abbotsford amalgamated in 1995 to form the City of Abbotsford. 2020 marks the 25th anniversary as a City and they’re ready to celebrate.

Mayor Henry Braun on the celebration:

I was three when I arrived in Abbotsford. My parents were refugees from Ukraine and arrived in Abbotsford after a short stay in Paraguay. So you can imagine, “home”, a place where you could raise a family, find meaningful work, express your beliefs and thoughts, was very meaningful to us. And I think many of our residents in Abbotsford share this experience.

Today I am very grateful that my parents were led to Abbotsford – I can’t imagine living anywhere else. It’s here that I was raised, attended school, met my wife, ran a business and chose to raise our children. And now I’m watching my grandchildren grow up here!

Community also inspires us. It inspires to build meaningful relationships with each other and to create a better place to live.

I see this happening every day – from our youth who are taking action to improve our environment or to raise funds for Run for Water, to seniors who are involved in reading programs for children, to faith and community groups who are helping to make newcomers and refugees feel welcome in our community, to businesses that are committed to hiring people of diverse abilities, to our schools and organizations that are dedicated to building people of character.

As we celebrate 25 years of community, the City of Abbotsford will be supporting festive events and neighbourhood block parties throughout our city in 2020. Learn more about how you can be part of the celebrations by clicking on this link.

Let your creativity flow and think about what you can do to celebrate our community – a place where people belong and feel inspired!