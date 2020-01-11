3rd Annual Fraser Valley Marches for Women, Saturday January 18

Chilliwack – Everyone is welcome at the 3rd annual Fraser Valley Marches for Women March. This event is accessible, open, and inclusive. They march rain, snow or shine.

Timeline and Route:

· Saturday – January 18th

· 11:00 AM Meet at Ann Davis Transition Society 9046 Young Rd. Organize and make signs, sign making material available

· 11:30 AM March starts from 9046 Young Rd to Chilliwack City Hall 8550 Young Rd.

· 12 PM Speakers & Drummers & Singers at City Hall 8550 Young Rd.

· 1:00 PM End of gathering

Fraser Valley Marches for Women was founded by Ann Davis Transition Society executive director Patti MacAhonic and held its first march in January 2017 in solidarity with the demonstrators that descended on Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of women’s rights, also in response to the city turning down a women’s shelter when women were dying on our streets in winter in late 2016. We are more than a march—we’re a movement. The goal of subsequent marches in the Fraser Valley is to support Women’s rights locally and globally, while raising awareness of local issues.

Fraser Valley Marches for Women is a collaboration and partnership of Ann Davis Transition Society, University of the Fraser Valley, Fraser Valley Labour Council and Wilma House, with a goal of inspiring, uniting and leading the charge for the advancement of women locally and across the world.

There is a designated Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/fraservalleymarchesforwomen