Snow Photos January 2020 – Feel Free To Send Yours! fvn@shaw.ca

Courtesy Darlene Kobley In Harrison

Posted By: Don Lehn January 10, 2020

Fraser Valley – Ya Ya Ya, the snow is pretty. For all the cynics, FVN readers shared a few photos. Feel free to send yours.

Peach Creek Courtesy Leanne Garrett
Courtesy Darlene Kobley In Harrison
Shaun Glazier in Chilliwack

and a reminder of what it could be like — Darby Mills (Headpins) in Vernon

Image may contain: snow and outdoor
