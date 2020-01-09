Trial Resumes After Delays – Chilliwack Pastor Facing Child Porn Possession Charges

Chilliwack – JANUARY 2020 UPDATE – John Vermeer, a disgraced pastor charged with obtaining and using child porn via his church computer, is back in court.

His trial began in July 2019 but has been through many delays. Computer file sharing technicalities have been cited as a major reason for delays.

The trail recommenced on Thursday.

FVN and chillTV will continue to follow this story.

ORIGINAL STORY APRIL 2018 – A Chilliwack Pastor is facing two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

The charges stem from situations dating back to March 2015 and May 2010. 58 year old Johannes (John) Vermeer was arrested and sionce released back on March 29, but we are just learning about the actions.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail told Global, “The charges stemmed from the completion of a very technologically-based investigation conducted by Chilliwack RCMP GIST [General Investigations Support Team] and Serious Crime Unit (SCU) officers.”

Church goers at Main Street Church only found out about this, on Sunday and jaws dropped to the floor.

The Church management had been monitoring computer activity before a call to RCMP was made.

The BCMB BC Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches have taken down all references of Vermeer from their website and are “praying for him.”