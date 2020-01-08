Harrison Festival Society Present A Family Friendly Barn Dance, Sunday January 12

Harrison Hot Springs – The Harrison Festival Society will be producing a special family dance on Sunday, January 12 at 2pm in the Harrison Memorial Hall.

The dance will be a traditional called dance, or “barn dance”, that will feature a live band and caller, who will teach contra, square, and

round dances, in what promises to be a fun Sunday afternoon activity.

The caller, Bob Rentz, is an experienced dance caller on the Vancouver contra dance scene, and will teach all dances, so no experience is necessary. The band will consists of The Paperboys fiddler Kalissa Landa and local musicians from a traditional Irish music group that meets regularly in Popkum, lead by Harrison Festival director Andy Hillhouse.

The Harrison Festival has a history of social dance workshops at the summer festival, but has not produced such a dance during its year-round season for many years.

Tickets will be available at the door at the Harrison Memorial Hall in Harrison Hot Springs, and will cost $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Doors open at 1:30pm.