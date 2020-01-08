FVX To Lougheed Station Looks Good On Paper – Long Way To Go Until Approved

Chilliwack – This past Sunday, BC Transit started their major improvement to Abbotsford and Mission buses. Improved and expanded service. It seems to be a yearly thing. The same for Chilliwack. Improvements have come every year since 2012.

2020 did not start with any Chilliwack growth, but on Tuesday, City Council considered and agreed to be on board with a FVRD proposal to have the FVX Fraser Valley Express #66 bus go to Lougheed Station in Burnaby.

That would mean a direct connection with Skytrain.

Currently the FVX terminates in Langley at Carvolth bus exchange. There you have to transfer to a Vancouver bound bus.

The idea to Lougheed is a complicated one. Abbotsford and Chilliwack City councils have passed motions to approve the idea (The FVX travels through both jurisdictions and they both share some of the cost). It’s the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District that has to pass bylaws and tax motions and then set up an agreement with BC Transit, to have this start in the first place.

Obviously costs would rise for both municipalities and that would have to be worked out. Then before the FVRD could give their final approval, the BC Inspector of Municipalities have to gives thumbs up before buses are rolling.

And then there is a traffic issue. FVX would take two hours from Chilliwack and 90 minutes from Abbotsford, just to get to Lougheed.

One traffic accident and the schedule goes out the window.

Should all go well, this could actually start in a year – January 2021.

The details from Chilliwack City Hall are here starting on Page 30

The Meeting on video is here with the discussion starting at the 5:30 mark.