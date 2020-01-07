Wednesday – Short-term Coquihalla (Snow Shed) Closure Planned For Avalanche Control

Merritt – Drivers are advised that a section of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt will be closed from 11AM to 3PM on Wednesday, January 8, to allow for proactive avalanche control.

Due to heavy snowfall over the last several weeks, avalanche control via helicopter is required from 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed to nine kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit. This will remove weak layers of snow and ice, and reduce the overall depth of the snowpack, providing continued safe travel for people using the Coquihalla.

The highway will be closed southbound in Merritt and northbound at Hope beginning at 11AM, and closed northbound at Portia and southbound at Zopkios beginning at noon. The Coquihalla is expected to reopen by 3PM, but changes to the timeline may occur, depending on weather.

Drivers should change their travel plans as necessary and check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date highway travel information.

During avalanche season, people can expect some highway closures, either due to high avalanche hazard conditions or to allow for avalanche control.