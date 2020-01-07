Rainfall Created State Of Emergency at Baker Trails Village Trailer Park

Chilliwack – The FVRD has responded to the heavy rain with a state of emergency for a number of units at a trailer park.

The FVRD website info is here.

Due to heavy rains and the potential for debris flow, the FVRD has issued a State of Local Emergency for Baker Trails Villlage at 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road in Electoral Area E. The following units have been placed on Evacuation Order:

Unit 12 – 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road, Chilliwack BC

Unit 13 – 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road, Chilliwack BC

Unit 14 – 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road, Chilliwack BC

Unit 15 – 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road, Chilliwack BC

Unit 16 – 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road, Chilliwack BC

The remaining units in Baker Trails Village have been placed on Evacuation Alert. If an Evacuation Order is issued for the properties currently placed on Evacuation Alert, an Order will be hand-delivered door-to-door to each property.

Emergency lodging is available for the residents of the five properties under Evacuation Order by calling Tarina Colledge at 604-819-5148. Emergency Support Services will be on site at the FVRD Office located at 45950 Cheam Avenue in Chilliwack until 8 pm on Monday, January 6 and between 9 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, January 7.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please monitor this page for the most up-to-date information.