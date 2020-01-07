City of Chilliwack Heritage Action Plan Hires Consultant – Public Meeting With Heritage Chilliwack, Thursday January 9

Posted By: Don Lehn January 7, 2020

Chilliwack – Happy New Year from Heritage Chilliwack.

2020 is here and your opinion matters more than ever!

The City of Chilliwack is developing a Heritage Action Plan and has hired heritage consultant Donald Luxton & Associates to make this happen.

Donald Luxton is a recognized leader in the heritage field and has worked with other communities developing heritage action plans.

Donald Luxton FRAIC, CAHP

Donald Luxton has requested members input and will be putting on a workshop, at the next meeting of Heritage Chilliwack. The public is welcome!

Come prepared to ask questions and provide input about Chilliwack’s heritage on Thursday, January 9th, from 7 to 9 pm @ the Royal Hotel (in the 64 event space, enter on Main Street).

This will be more than a meeting. It’s your chance to provide a voice and direction as the city develops the Heritage Action Plan.

