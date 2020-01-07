City of Chilliwack Heritage Action Plan Hires Consultant – Public Meeting With Heritage Chilliwack, Thursday January 9

Chilliwack – Happy New Year from Heritage Chilliwack.
2020 is here and your opinion matters more than ever!
The City of Chilliwack is developing a Heritage Action Plan and has hired heritage consultant Donald Luxton & Associates to make this happen.
Donald Luxton is a recognized leader in the heritage field and has worked with other communities developing heritage action plans.
Donald Luxton has requested members input and will be putting on a workshop, at the next meeting of Heritage Chilliwack. The public is welcome!
Come prepared to ask questions and provide input about Chilliwack’s heritage on Thursday, January 9th, from 7 to 9 pm @ the Royal Hotel (in the 64 event space, enter on Main Street).
This will be more than a meeting. It’s your chance to provide a voice and direction as the city develops the Heritage Action Plan.
