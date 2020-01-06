First Harrison Council Meeting of 2020 – From Xmas Lights To New BBQ’s

Harrison hot Spring – Harrison Council meets for the first time in 2020 on Monday night.

On the docket at 7 PM:

Presentation to our winners for the Christmas Lighting Contest.

Recommendation from staff to install an additional 14 BBQ sites on the eastern section of our beachfront to accommodate families. This is a result a pending restriction of BBQ’s to designated areas.

A new signage concept to reduce the current inventory along our waterfront.

A recommendation to introduce a Block Party pilot project.

A recommendation to amend our Council Procedure Bylaw and Miscellaneous Fee Bylaw regarding the recording of Council Minutes and the purchasing of recordings.

Full agenda and staff reports are available on the Village website.